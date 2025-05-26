Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) & TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX) Financial Analysis

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Free Report) and TScan Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Twist Bioscience has a beta of 2.54, suggesting that its stock price is 154% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TScan Therapeutics has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Twist Bioscience and TScan Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twist Bioscience -59.76% -32.69% -25.25% TScan Therapeutics -1,188.88% -58.72% -36.02%

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twist Bioscience $347.68 million 4.87 -$208.73 million ($3.25) -8.70 TScan Therapeutics $4.42 million 17.66 -$89.22 million ($1.09) -1.27

This table compares Twist Bioscience and TScan Therapeutics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

TScan Therapeutics has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Twist Bioscience. Twist Bioscience is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TScan Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

82.8% of TScan Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Twist Bioscience shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.4% of TScan Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Twist Bioscience and TScan Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Twist Bioscience 1 1 8 0 2.70 TScan Therapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00

Twist Bioscience presently has a consensus target price of $50.40, suggesting a potential upside of 78.34%. TScan Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $7.80, suggesting a potential upside of 465.22%. Given TScan Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe TScan Therapeutics is more favorable than Twist Bioscience.

Summary

TScan Therapeutics beats Twist Bioscience on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of synthetic DNA-based products. The company offers synthetic genes and gene fragments used in product development for therapeutics, diagnostics, chemicals/materials, food/agriculture, data storage, and various applications within academic research by biotech, pharma, industrial chemical, and agricultural companies, as well as academic labs; Oligo pools used in targeted NGS, CRISPR gene editing, mutagenesis experiments, DNA origami, DNA computing, data storage in DNA, and other applications; and immunoglobulin G proteins for customers focused on the pursuit of drug discovery and development. It also provides NGS tools comprising library preparation kits, human exome kits, and fixed and custom panels, as well as alliance panels, primarily used within diagnostic tests for various indications, population genetics research and biomarker discovery, translational research, microbiology, and applied markets research; and methylation detection kits for cancer, and rare and inherited disease study, as well as fast hybridization and full RNA sequencing workflow solution. In addition, the company provides synthetic SARS-CoV-2 RNA reference sequences as positive controls for the development of both NGS and reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction assays; synthetic monkeypox controls; and various respiratory viral controls, including for influenzas, respiratory syncytial virus, rhinoviruses, SARS, MERS, and coronaviruses. Further, it offers SARS-CoV-2 Research Panels, such as the Twist Respiratory Virus Panel and the Pan-Viral Research Panel, for the detection of disease in a research setting; precision DNA libraries used for antibody engineering, affinity maturation, and humanization; and antibody optimization solution to enable simultaneous optimization of multiple characteristics of a given antibody. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About TScan Therapeutics

TScan Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell receptor-engineered T cell (TCR-T) therapies for the treatment of patients with cancer in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include TSC-100 and TSC-101 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of patients with hematologic malignancies to eliminate residual disease and prevent relapse after allogeneic hematopoietic cell transplantation. It also develops TSC-200, TSC-201, TSC-203, and TSC-204, which are in Phase 1 clinical trial, for the treatment of solid tumors; and TSC-202 to treat solid tumors. In addition, the company develops vaccines for infectious diseases, such as SARS-CoV-2. It has collaborations with Novartis Institutes for BioMedical Research, Inc. To discover and develop novel TCR-T therapies; and Amgen Inc. to identify antigens recognized by T cells in patients with Crohn's disease using TargetScan, a proprietary target discovery platform. TScan Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

