Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Deutsche Telekom AG (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Strong Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating on the company.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on DTEGY shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Deutsche Telekom Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DTEGY opened at $38.38 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.91. Deutsche Telekom has a twelve month low of $23.28 and a twelve month high of $38.99. The company has a market capitalization of $191.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.63.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.01. Deutsche Telekom had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 7.65%. The firm had revenue of $33.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.43 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Telekom Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th were issued a dividend of $0.9731 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 11th. This is an increase from Deutsche Telekom’s previous dividend of $0.81. Deutsche Telekom’s payout ratio is 71.76%.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services segments. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

