Financial Analysis: Waystar (WAY) versus Its Rivals

Waystar (NASDAQ:WAY – Get Free Report) is one of 94 publicly-traded companies in the “Computer integrated systems design” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Waystar to similar companies based on the strength of its risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

54.0% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are held by institutional investors. 4.1% of Waystar shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.4% of shares of all “Computer integrated systems design” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Waystar and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Waystar N/A N/A N/A Waystar Competitors -168.48% -246.80% -16.41%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Waystar 0 0 12 1 3.08 Waystar Competitors 595 2296 3889 128 2.51

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Waystar and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Waystar presently has a consensus price target of $40.50, indicating a potential upside of 4.87%. As a group, “Computer integrated systems design” companies have a potential upside of 18.44%. Given Waystar’s rivals higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Waystar has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Waystar and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Waystar $975.19 million -$51.33 million 429.11 Waystar Competitors $1.86 billion $24.52 million 12.96

Waystar’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Waystar. Waystar is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Waystar beats its rivals on 7 of the 12 factors compared.

About Waystar

Waystar Holding Corp. is a software company which provide healthcare payments. Waystar Holding Corp. is based in LEHI, Utah.

