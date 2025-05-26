Financial Contrast: TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM) versus ENEVA S A/S (OTCMKTS:ENEVY)

TXNM Energy (NYSE:TXNM – Get Free Report) and ENEVA S A/S (OTCMKTS:ENEVY – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TXNM Energy 0 3 4 0 2.57 ENEVA S A/S 0 0 0 0 0.00

TXNM Energy presently has a consensus price target of $54.86, indicating a potential downside of 3.21%. Given TXNM Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe TXNM Energy is more favorable than ENEVA S A/S.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TXNM Energy $2.02 billion 2.60 $88.35 million $2.25 25.19 ENEVA S A/S $856.12 million 2.25 $242.92 million N/A N/A

ENEVA S A/S has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TXNM Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

91.7% of TXNM Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of TXNM Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

TXNM Energy has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ENEVA S A/S has a beta of -28.9, suggesting that its share price is 2,990% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares TXNM Energy and ENEVA S A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TXNM Energy 9.26% 9.69% 2.26% ENEVA S A/S 28.38% 15.15% 7.51%

Summary

TXNM Energy beats ENEVA S A/S on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TXNM Energy

TXNM Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides electricity and electric services in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The segment owns and leases communications, office and other equipment, office space, vehicles, and real estate. It generates electricity using coal, natural gas and oil, and nuclear fuel and waste, as well as solar, wind, geothermal, and battery storage energy sources. The TNMP segment provides regulated transmission and distribution services. The segment also owns and leases vehicles, service facilities, and office locations throughout its service territory. The company serves residential, commercial, and industrial customers and end-users of electricity in New Mexico and Texas. The company was formerly known as PNM Resources, Inc and changed its name to TXNM Energy, Inc. in August 2024. TXNM Energy, Inc. was founded in 1882 and is based in Albuquerque, New Mexico.

About ENEVA S A/S

Eneva S.A., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated energy company in Brazil. It generates electricity through coal, natural gas, hydro, and solar energy. The company has an operational installed capacity of 2.2 GWs. It also engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas; and energy trading activities. The company was formerly known as MPX Energia S.A. and changed its name to Eneva S.A. in October 2013. Eneva S.A. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

