GameSquare (NASDAQ:GAME) & GungHo Online Entertainment (OTCMKTS:GUNGF) Financial Comparison

GungHo Online Entertainment (OTCMKTS:GUNGF) and GameSquare (NASDAQ:GAME) are both communication services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares GungHo Online Entertainment and GameSquare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GungHo Online Entertainment N/A N/A N/A GameSquare N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

2.6% of GungHo Online Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.3% of GameSquare shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.6% of GameSquare shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GungHo Online Entertainment 0 0 0 0 0.00 GameSquare 0 0 3 1 3.25

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for GungHo Online Entertainment and GameSquare, as provided by MarketBeat.

GameSquare has a consensus price target of $3.67, indicating a potential upside of 362.79%. Given GameSquare’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe GameSquare is more favorable than GungHo Online Entertainment.

Dividends

GungHo Online Entertainment pays an annual dividend of $199.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 1,151.0%. GameSquare pays an annual dividend of $1.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 128.7%. GungHo Online Entertainment pays out 370.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. GameSquare pays out -67.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GungHo Online Entertainment and GameSquare”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GungHo Online Entertainment N/A N/A N/A $53.82 0.32 GameSquare $99.58 million 0.31 -$58.76 million ($1.51) -0.52

GungHo Online Entertainment has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GameSquare. GameSquare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GungHo Online Entertainment, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

GameSquare beats GungHo Online Entertainment on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GungHo Online Entertainment

GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. plans, develops, operates, and distributes smartphone applications, console games, and online computer games. The company was formerly known as ONSale Co., Ltd. and changed its name to GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. in August 2002. GungHo Online Entertainment, Inc. was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Tokyo, Japan.

About GameSquare

GameSquare Holdings, Inc. operates as a vertically integrated digital media, entertainment, and technology company. Its platform to connect with gaming and youth culture audiences. The company’s end-to-end platform includes Code Red Esports Ltd., an esports talent agency; GCN, a digital media company focusing on the gaming and esports audience; Zoned, a gaming and lifestyle marketing agency; Complexity Gaming, a esports organization operating; Fourth Frame Studios, a creative production studio; and Mission Supply, a merchandise and consumer products business; Frankly Media, programmatic advertising, Stream Hatchet, live streaming analytics, and Sideqik a social influencer marketing platform. The company also engages in providing marketing and creative services, offering leading data and analytics solutions. The company was formerly known as Engine Gaming & Media, Inc. GameSquare Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Frisco, Texas.

