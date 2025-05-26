Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) Upgraded to “Buy” at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFSFree Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Grifols in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:GRFS opened at $8.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Grifols has a 1 year low of $5.79 and a 1 year high of $9.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.44.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRFS. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Grifols by 381.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 592,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,261,000 after acquiring an additional 469,401 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Grifols by 254.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 4,970 shares in the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd bought a new position in Grifols in the fourth quarter worth approximately $580,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Grifols in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Grifols by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 25,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $192,000 after buying an additional 2,403 shares in the last quarter.

Grifols, SA operates as a plasma therapeutic company in Spain, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides immunoglobulin to treat immunodeficiencies; albumin used to restore circulatory volume and protein loss in pathophysiological conditions, such as liver cirrhosis, cardiocirculatory failure, trauma and severe burns; alpha-1 proteinase inhibitor, a plasma protein, used to treat a genetic disease known as alpha-1; factorVIII/von Willerbrand factor and factor IX, clotting factors for the treatment of hemophilia A and von Willebrand’s disease, as well as hemophilia B; antithrombin III to treat hereditary antithrombin deficiency; Fostamatinib, a spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor; combination of fibrinogen and enzyme thrombin that acts as a biological sealant to control surgical bleeding; and plasma exchange with albumin used to treat Alzheimer’s disease.

