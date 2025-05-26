PDD (PDD) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.49 per share and revenue of $103.37 billion for the quarter.

PDD Price Performance

Shares of PDD stock opened at $119.24 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $166.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.36 and its 200 day moving average is $109.15. PDD has a twelve month low of $87.11 and a twelve month high of $160.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on PDD. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of PDD in a research note on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on PDD from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 21st. Citigroup raised PDD from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $127.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on PDD from $171.00 to $156.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Nomura reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target (down from $137.00) on shares of PDD in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.00.

Institutional Trading of PDD

An institutional investor recently raised its position in PDD stock. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,890 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PDD were worth $1,762,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 39.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDD Company Profile

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

