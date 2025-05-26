PayPoint plc (LON:PAY) Insider Buys £121.86 in Stock

PayPoint plc (LON:PAY – Get Free Report) insider Nick Wiles bought 18 shares of PayPoint stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 677 ($9.16) per share, for a total transaction of £121.86 ($164.90).

PayPoint Price Performance

PAY stock opened at GBX 671.10 ($9.08) on Monday. PayPoint plc has a 1 year low of GBX 530 ($7.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 865 ($11.71). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.52, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 650.79 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 701.62. The firm has a market cap of £480.58 million, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a PEG ratio of 31.13 and a beta of 0.93.

Get PayPoint alerts:

PayPoint Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a GBX 9.70 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from PayPoint’s previous dividend of $9.60. PayPoint’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.02%.

PayPoint Company Profile

PayPoint plc engages in the provision of payments and banking, shopping, and e-commerce services and products in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: PayPoint and Love2shop. The PayPoint segment provides card payment services to retailers, including leased payment devices; EPoS; ATM cash machines; SIM cards sales; receipt advertising; bill payment services and cash top-ups to individual consumers; parcel delivery and collection services; retailer service fees solutions; and digital payment services, as well as cash through to digital services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PayPoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.