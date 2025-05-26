Insider Buying: Future plc (LON:FUTR) Insider Purchases 15,449 Shares of Stock

Future plc (LON:FUTR – Get Free Report) insider Kevin Li Ying bought 15,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 647 ($8.76) per share, for a total transaction of £99,955.03 ($135,257.14).

Shares of LON:FUTR opened at GBX 662.79 ($8.97) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £717.67 million, a P/E ratio of 8.49, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.50, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.69. Future plc has a one year low of GBX 631 ($8.54) and a one year high of GBX 1,160 ($15.70). The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 725.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 857.81.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Future to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 733 ($9.92) target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Future currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,060 ($14.34).

Future is a global platform for specialist media underpinned by proprietary technology, enabled by data; with diversified revenue streams

