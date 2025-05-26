Insider Buying: Tate & Lyle plc (LON:TATE) Insider Acquires £17,999.82 in Stock

Tate & Lyle plc (LON:TATE – Get Free Report) insider Nick Hampton purchased 3,321 shares of Tate & Lyle stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 542 ($7.33) per share, for a total transaction of £17,999.82 ($24,357.00).

Tate & Lyle Trading Down 4.8%

LON TATE opened at GBX 545 ($7.37) on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 541.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 610.26. Tate & Lyle plc has a 52 week low of GBX 460.40 ($6.23) and a 52 week high of GBX 848.50 ($11.48). The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.66. The stock has a market cap of £2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.50.

Tate & Lyle (LON:TATE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported GBX 50.30 ($0.68) EPS for the quarter. Tate & Lyle had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 15.37%. Equities research analysts predict that Tate & Lyle plc will post 51.3392857 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tate & Lyle Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.14) per share. This is a boost from Tate & Lyle’s previous dividend of $6.40. This represents a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 10th. Tate & Lyle’s payout ratio is presently 39.63%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TATE shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Tate & Lyle from GBX 725 ($9.81) to GBX 610 ($8.25) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Tate & Lyle to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 900 ($12.18) to GBX 600 ($8.12) in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th.

About Tate & Lyle

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

