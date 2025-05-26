Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Free Report) (TSE:BNS) is anticipated to announce its Q2 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.17 per share and revenue of $8.98 billion for the quarter.

Shares of BNS stock opened at $52.20 on Monday. Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $43.68 and a twelve month high of $57.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were issued a $0.7415 dividend. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is 83.05%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Free Report ) (TSE:BNS) by 111.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,096 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 10,056 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BNS shares. Bank of America cut Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. CIBC reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Cibc World Mkts lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bank of Nova Scotia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.00.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

