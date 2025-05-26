U-Haul (UHAL.B) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

U-Haul (NYSE:UHAL.B – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q4 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share and revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter.

U-Haul Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of UHAL.B stock opened at $54.92 on Monday.

About U-Haul

U-Haul Holding Company operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company’s Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

