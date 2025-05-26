U-Haul (UHAL.B) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

U-Haul (NYSE:UHAL.B – Get Free Report) is expected to be announcing its Q4 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share and revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter.
U-Haul Trading Down 0.2%
Shares of UHAL.B stock opened at $54.92 on Monday.
About U-Haul
