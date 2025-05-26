Kuaishou Technology (KUASF) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 27th. Analysts expect Kuaishou Technology to post earnings of $1.01 per share and revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter.
Kuaishou Technology Stock Performance
Kuaishou Technology stock opened at $6.00 on Monday. Kuaishou Technology has a twelve month low of $4.68 and a twelve month high of $8.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.31 and a 200-day moving average of $6.14.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Barclays set a $8.00 target price on shares of Kuaishou Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 26th.
About Kuaishou Technology
Kuaishou Technology, an investment holding company, provides live streaming, online marketing, and other services mainly in the People's Republic of China. It offers Kuaishou Flagship, a short video and content based social networking platform; Kuaishou Express; Kuaishou Concept; Yitian Camera, an app to create photographs, videos, and vlogs; Kmovie, a shooting, editing, and production tool; and AcFun, a video sharing website.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Kuaishou Technology
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- This Market Sell-Off Might Trigger a Value Rotation Into Pepsi
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Alphabet Stock Lags—But Waymo May Be Its Hidden Driver
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Trade Desk Silences Critics; Recovery Looks Poised to Continue
Receive News & Ratings for Kuaishou Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kuaishou Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.