Kuaishou Technology (KUASF) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Kuaishou Technology (OTCMKTS:KUASF – Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 27th. Analysts expect Kuaishou Technology to post earnings of $1.01 per share and revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter.

Kuaishou Technology Stock Performance

Kuaishou Technology stock opened at $6.00 on Monday. Kuaishou Technology has a twelve month low of $4.68 and a twelve month high of $8.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.31 and a 200-day moving average of $6.14.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Barclays set a $8.00 target price on shares of Kuaishou Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 26th.

About Kuaishou Technology

Kuaishou Technology, an investment holding company, provides live streaming, online marketing, and other services mainly in the People's Republic of China. It offers Kuaishou Flagship, a short video and content based social networking platform; Kuaishou Express; Kuaishou Concept; Yitian Camera, an app to create photographs, videos, and vlogs; Kmovie, a shooting, editing, and production tool; and AcFun, a video sharing website.

