Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the forty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation, twenty-one have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $293.97.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. BNP Paribas set a $137.00 price target on Tesla and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $325.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Piper Sandler set a $400.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Oppenheimer reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th.

Shares of TSLA opened at $339.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 166.34, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $167.41 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $277.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $333.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tesla will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.61, for a total transaction of $33,673,167.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $25,466,850. The trade was a 56.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.02, for a total transaction of $1,776,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,833,325.68. The trade was a 20.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 415,623 shares of company stock worth $116,650,831 over the last 90 days. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wealth Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $275,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,361,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $672,000. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 7,130 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

