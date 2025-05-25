Pullen Investment Management LLC Boosts Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Pullen Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,765 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of V. Instrumental Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 767 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Wilkins Miller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $266,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,187,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 76,728 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $24,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX bought a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at about $9,170,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Visa stock opened at $354.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $341.47 and a 200 day moving average of $331.92. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $252.70 and a 12 month high of $369.15. The firm has a market cap of $653.27 billion, a PE ratio of 35.69, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.72%.

In other Visa news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total transaction of $889,868.50. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,925 shares in the company, valued at $4,121,041.50. This represents a 17.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 14,813 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.04, for a total value of $5,259,207.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,377,671.52. This trade represents a 35.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,948 shares of company stock worth $41,548,282 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of several recent research reports. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Visa from $360.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wall Street Zen raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Visa from $400.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $362.38.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

