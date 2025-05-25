Sunbeam Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.98 Million Investment in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Sunbeam Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 8,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,976,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises approximately 1.8% of Sunbeam Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. DDD Partners LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 5,143 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $235.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Bank of America cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $285.00 to $284.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $295.00 price target (up from $260.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.20.

In other news, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 2,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total transaction of $749,567.91. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 68,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,269,422.47. This represents a 3.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,129 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.76, for a total value of $1,536,908.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 68,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,197,873.08. The trade was a 8.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 95,594 shares of company stock valued at $23,991,061. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $260.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $724.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $190.88 and a 1 year high of $280.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $243.88 and its 200 day moving average is $248.33.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $45.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.62 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be given a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.49%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

