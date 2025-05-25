Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Purchases Shares of 1,891 Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,891 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $764,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 79.5% in the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 70 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc. now owns 79 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. GS Investments Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 193.3% in the fourth quarter. GS Investments Inc. now owns 88 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Navigoe LLC bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.11, for a total value of $1,050,330.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,435,464.50. The trade was a 10.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James R. Murdoch sold 54,776 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.79, for a total transaction of $13,189,513.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 477,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $114,859,478.69. This trade represents a 10.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 415,623 shares of company stock worth $116,650,831 over the last three months. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Stock Down 0.5%

TSLA opened at $339.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.34, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.41 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $277.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $333.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $19.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $404.00 to $303.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $420.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Glj Research reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $19.05 price objective (down from $24.86) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $293.97.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Tesla

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.