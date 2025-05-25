Perennial Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,125 Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 276.9% in the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $509.24 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $474.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $500.89. The company has a market capitalization of $319.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $402.39 and a 1 year high of $540.81.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

