Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Stake Increased by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,445 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wilkins Miller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $448,000. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $2,086,000. Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $250,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 20,914 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX acquired a new position in Oracle in the fourth quarter worth $222,000. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ORCL. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $212.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $194.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Oracle from $200.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.42.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In related news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.24, for a total value of $2,646,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,785,531.60. The trade was a 23.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $428,552.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,749,670.92. The trade was a 8.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,366 shares of company stock valued at $4,015,723 in the last 90 days. 42.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE:ORCL opened at $156.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $114.55 and a fifty-two week high of $198.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.00. The stock has a market cap of $436.44 billion, a PE ratio of 38.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.27.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 133.25%. The business had revenue of $14.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Oracle’s payout ratio is 46.95%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Featured Articles

