WNY Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

WNY Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,760 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. WNY Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Home Depot by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 2,117 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 4,653 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,915 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC increased its stake in Home Depot by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 655 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its stake in Home Depot by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,082 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of Home Depot stock opened at $363.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $361.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.77 and a 52-week high of $439.37. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $359.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $387.19.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.24 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 452.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.63 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HD. KGI Securities raised Home Depot to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Home Depot from $430.00 to $425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Home Depot from $435.00 to $418.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Gordon Haskett lifted their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $470.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.77.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

