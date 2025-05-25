B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Sells 40,594 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 61.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 25,237 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,594 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 22,099.4% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 36,046,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,422,195,000 after buying an additional 35,884,088 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,232,829,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,202,879,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 62,488.2% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 10,009,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,393,342,000 after purchasing an additional 9,993,736 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kedalion Capital Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,424,795,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.7%

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $532.40 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $442.80 and a twelve month high of $563.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $509.56 and its 200 day moving average is $533.69.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

