Ameriflex Group Inc. Takes Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,821 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,162,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HD. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP increased its holdings in Home Depot by 220.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 96 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $405.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Home Depot from $470.00 to $450.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Home Depot from $450.00 to $435.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $415.00 target price (up previously from $410.00) on shares of Home Depot in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, KGI Securities raised Home Depot to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.77.

Home Depot Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $363.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $359.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $387.19. The firm has a market cap of $361.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.67, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $323.77 and a 52-week high of $439.37.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.59 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $39.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.24 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.63 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a $2.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 62.42%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

