Wilkins Miller Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Wilkins Miller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,413 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 8,349 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Palogic Value Management L.P. now owns 2,823 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 8,569 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,954,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Baron Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Union Pacific by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,309 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UNP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Loop Capital cut shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.50.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP opened at $222.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $223.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $233.33. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $204.66 and a 52-week high of $258.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 27.82%. The business had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.69 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 48.29%.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

