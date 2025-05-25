Challenger Wealth Management Makes New Investment in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Challenger Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,357 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ascent Group LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 30,766 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $3,426,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $427,000. Aurdan Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,217,000. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,311,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $109.73 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $80.10 and a twelve month high of $118.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $95.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.25. The firm has a market cap of $197.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.74, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.24. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.95% and a net margin of 6.07%. The company had revenue of $23.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.84, for a total transaction of $110,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,831 shares in the company, valued at $5,190,748.04. This trade represents a 2.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Prescient Securities reduced their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.54.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DIS

Walt Disney Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.