Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Invests $369,000 in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $369,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in RTX by 2,944.4% in the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC acquired a new stake in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new stake in RTX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RTX opened at $132.38 on Friday. RTX Co. has a 1-year low of $99.07 and a 1-year high of $138.82. The stock has a market cap of $176.85 billion, a PE ratio of 37.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.74.

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.12. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $20.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RTX Co. will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. This is a boost from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. RTX’s payout ratio is 79.77%.

RTX has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of RTX from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of RTX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. DZ Bank upgraded shares of RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.82.

In related news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 4,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.54, for a total value of $528,780.84. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,217,496.84. The trade was a 30.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 2,872 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total transaction of $361,728.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,008.40. This represents a 35.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,946 shares of company stock valued at $9,024,856 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

