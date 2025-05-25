Putney Financial Group LLC Takes Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,156 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $467,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. Wealth Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $275,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $1,361,000. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $374,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 20,433 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $8,252,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Finally, Genesis Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $584,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.02, for a total transaction of $1,776,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,084 shares in the company, valued at $6,833,325.68. This represents a 20.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.61, for a total value of $33,673,167.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,466,850. This trade represents a 56.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 415,623 shares of company stock worth $116,650,831 in the last three months. Insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock opened at $339.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a P/E ratio of 166.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $167.41 and a 1-year high of $488.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $277.33 and its 200-day moving average is $333.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.93 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Tesla from $314.00 to $307.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on Tesla from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Tesla from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.97.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

