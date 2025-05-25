Top Bank Stocks To Keep An Eye On – May 24th

Invesco QQQ, Intuit, JPMorgan Chase & Co., Bank of America, Fiserv, Capital One Financial, and Copart are the seven Bank stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Bank stocks are shares of publicly traded banking institutions, representing partial ownership in a bank. Their value and returns depend on factors like net interest margins, loan performance, fee income and prevailing interest rates. Investors in bank stocks can earn dividends and capital gains but also face risks from credit defaults, rate fluctuations and regulatory changes. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Bank stocks within the last several days.

Invesco QQQ (QQQ)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock traded down $4.76 on Friday, reaching $509.24. 58,324,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,332,905. The company has a market capitalization of $319.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 1.11. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $402.39 and a 52 week high of $540.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $474.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $500.92.

Intuit (INTU)

Intuit Inc. provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Shares of INTU traded up $54.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $720.13. The stock had a trading volume of 5,325,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,629,990. The company has a market capitalization of $201.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $616.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $621.21. Intuit has a 12 month low of $532.65 and a 12 month high of $734.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

NYSE JPM traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $260.77. The company had a trading volume of 6,668,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,576,625. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $243.88 and its 200 day moving average is $248.32. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $190.88 and a 52-week high of $280.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Bank of America (BAC)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.20. 34,870,751 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,724,339. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.61. Bank of America has a 12-month low of $33.07 and a 12-month high of $48.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Fiserv (FI)

Fiserv, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

FI traded down $2.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $159.02. The stock had a trading volume of 8,355,681 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,069,789. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $88.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.97. Fiserv has a 1 year low of $146.25 and a 1 year high of $238.59. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $208.97.

Capital One Financial (COF)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

COF stock traded down $3.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $184.67. 6,574,950 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,429,339. The company has a market capitalization of $70.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $177.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.58. Capital One Financial has a 52-week low of $128.23 and a 52-week high of $210.67.

Copart (CPRT)

Copart, Inc. provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

Shares of CPRT traded down $6.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.67. 20,806,337 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,511,650. The stock has a market cap of $51.85 billion, a PE ratio of 36.02 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.24. Copart has a 12 month low of $48.05 and a 12 month high of $64.38.

