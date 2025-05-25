Ameriflex Group Inc. Takes $562,000 Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $562,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. EnRich Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AbbVie by 196.4% during the fourth quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Promus Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Performance

Shares of ABBV opened at $183.51 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $153.58 and a 1 year high of $218.66. The company has a market cap of $324.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $188.39 and a 200-day moving average of $186.32.

Insider Activity at AbbVie

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.06. AbbVie had a net margin of 7.59% and a return on equity of 296.28%. The company had revenue of $13.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 18,944 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.41, for a total transaction of $3,853,399.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,496 shares in the company, valued at $2,338,401.36. The trade was a 62.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 58,832 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $12,359,426.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,183,398.72. This represents a 52.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,693 shares of company stock worth $22,282,985 over the last ninety days. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABBV. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $205.00 price target (down previously from $210.00) on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (up previously from $218.00) on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $241.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.95.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ABBV

About AbbVie

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.