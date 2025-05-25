Brick & Kyle Associates Purchases Shares of 6,695 McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Brick & Kyle Associates purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 6,695 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,941,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,169,342 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $20,341,391,000 after purchasing an additional 526,466 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,074,438 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $4,652,768,000 after purchasing an additional 157,458 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,652,445 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $3,088,037,000 after buying an additional 531,070 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,725,190,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,867,193 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,570,511,000 after buying an additional 895,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $286,395.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,263,290. This trade represents a 6.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tiffanie L. Boyd sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.27, for a total transaction of $309,270.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,778.28. This trade represents a 15.23% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,276 shares of company stock valued at $4,419,385. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McDonald’s Price Performance

MCD opened at $314.65 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $311.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $301.50. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $243.53 and a 1 year high of $326.32. The stock has a market cap of $224.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.17 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 181.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a $1.77 dividend. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $347.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.91.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

