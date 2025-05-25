Integrated Advisors Network LLC Acquires 10,191 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,419 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,191 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 1.1% of Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $23,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Broadcom by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 515,388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $120,070,000 after purchasing an additional 18,845 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Motive Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1,076.5% during the fourth quarter. Motive Wealth Advisors now owns 4,600 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209 shares in the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1,100.8% during the fourth quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 15,707 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after acquiring an additional 14,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TTP Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. TTP Investments Inc. now owns 60,649 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,061,000 after acquiring an additional 25,330 shares in the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Broadcom from $260.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, March 7th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $260.00 to $267.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Broadcom from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $229.48.

Broadcom Stock Down 0.8%

AVGO stock opened at $228.72 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $128.50 and a 1-year high of $251.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 186.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 113.46%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, April 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total transaction of $5,839,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 490,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,564,585.40. This represents a 5.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Justine Page sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $148,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,380 shares in the company, valued at $4,695,300. This represents a 3.06% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 720,576 shares of company stock valued at $131,249,694. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

