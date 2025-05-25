Forum Financial Management LP Purchases 176 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Forum Financial Management LP grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,502 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 121.5% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. M3 Advisory Group LLC now owns 57,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,024,119,000. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,845,000 after acquiring an additional 4,626 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $194.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $87.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $169.32 and a 12-month high of $205.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.58.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.