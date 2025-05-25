Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. Takes $6.72 Million Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 28,039 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,721,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 3.1% of Hall Capital Management Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $471,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. LGT Group Foundation lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 525,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $126,040,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. now owns 43,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,483,000 after purchasing an additional 4,375 shares during the period. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM opened at $260.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $243.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $248.33. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $190.88 and a 52-week high of $280.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $724.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.07.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 20.96%. The business had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.44 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.92, for a total value of $308,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,130,438.84. This represents a 2.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 2,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total value of $749,567.91. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 68,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,269,422.47. This trade represents a 3.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,594 shares of company stock worth $23,991,061. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. KGI Securities initiated coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Sunday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 target price (up previously from $255.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. TD Cowen started coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $305.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $273.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.20.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

(Free Report)

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

Featured Stories

