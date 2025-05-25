Top Energy Stocks To Watch Now – May 22nd

Tesla, NextEra Energy, Broadcom, Analog Devices, Palo Alto Networks, Enphase Energy, and First Solar are the seven Energy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Energy stocks are equity shares of companies involved in the exploration, production, refining and distribution of energy resources—ranging from oil and natural gas to coal and renewables. By buying these stocks, investors gain exposure to commodity price swings, regulatory shifts and technological advances within the energy sector. Many energy companies also pay dividends, making them a choice for those seeking both income and growth tied to global energy demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Energy stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded up $8.57 on Thursday, hitting $343.19. 57,013,207 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,133,300. The stock has a market cap of $1.11 trillion, a PE ratio of 168.33, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $272.99 and a 200-day moving average of $331.41. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $167.41 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54.

NextEra Energy (NEE)

NextEra Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

NYSE:NEE traded down $6.53 on Thursday, hitting $65.01. 21,299,480 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,023,342. The stock has a market cap of $133.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.73 and a 200-day moving average of $71.20. NextEra Energy has a fifty-two week low of $61.72 and a fifty-two week high of $86.10.

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

NASDAQ:AVGO traded up $1.05 on Thursday, hitting $230.78. 5,996,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,040,467. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 188.51, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $189.30 and a 200-day moving average of $200.47. Broadcom has a fifty-two week low of $128.50 and a fifty-two week high of $251.88.

Analog Devices (ADI)

Analog Devices, Inc. designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

NASDAQ:ADI traded down $9.63 on Thursday, hitting $212.59. 4,910,885 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,532,918. The stock has a market cap of $105.44 billion, a PE ratio of 67.78, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $197.63 and a 200-day moving average of $210.50. Analog Devices has a fifty-two week low of $158.65 and a fifty-two week high of $247.10.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

NASDAQ:PANW traded up $4.09 on Thursday, hitting $185.35. 4,259,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,640,680. Palo Alto Networks has a fifty-two week low of $142.01 and a fifty-two week high of $208.39. The stock has a market cap of $122.72 billion, a PE ratio of 104.37, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $178.01 and a 200-day moving average of $185.29.

Enphase Energy (ENPH)

Enphase Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

Shares of ENPH stock traded down $9.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.14. The company had a trading volume of 20,058,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,353,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.53. Enphase Energy has a twelve month low of $36.33 and a twelve month high of $141.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.63 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.98.

First Solar (FSLR)

First Solar, Inc., a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

Shares of FSLR stock traded down $7.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $155.45. The company had a trading volume of 4,820,596 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,127,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.14. First Solar has a twelve month low of $116.56 and a twelve month high of $306.77. The company has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.68.

