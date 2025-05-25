1,898 Shares in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) Acquired by Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC

Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,898 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $2,725,190,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $703,074,000. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $350,935,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,867,193 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,570,511,000 after acquiring an additional 895,896 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,054,387 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,175,326,000 after acquiring an additional 794,536 shares during the period. 70.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $314.65 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $311.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $301.50. The stock has a market cap of $224.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $243.53 and a twelve month high of $326.32.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.73% and a negative return on equity of 181.63%. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.49%.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $286,395.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,263,290. This represents a 6.29% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tiffanie L. Boyd sold 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.27, for a total transaction of $309,270.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,778.28. This represents a 15.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,276 shares of company stock worth $4,419,385 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

MCD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $312.00 to $316.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $340.00 to $335.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.91.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

