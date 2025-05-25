Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Acquired by United Advisor Group LLC

United Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,494 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. United Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,017,750,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,036,302,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,496,687 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,389,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432,756 shares during the period. Amundi raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 8,806,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,323,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,262 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,079,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,039,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440,808 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chevron Price Performance

NYSE CVX opened at $136.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $151.21. The company has a market cap of $238.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $132.04 and a 1 year high of $168.96.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $47.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.05 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.17%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on CVX shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $188.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Chevron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Chevron to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.24.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

