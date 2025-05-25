Ameriflex Group Inc. Invests $643,000 in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PEP. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. acquired a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP opened at $129.34 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $127.75 and a 12-month high of $180.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $177.34 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.47.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.01). PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PEP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. CICC Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.69.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

