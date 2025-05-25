Forum Financial Management LP Sells 223 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Forum Financial Management LP decreased its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Collier Financial bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the topic of several analyst reports. BNP Paribas cut their target price on PepsiCo from $162.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on PepsiCo from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. HSBC cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on PepsiCo from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.69.

PepsiCo Price Performance

Shares of PEP stock opened at $129.34 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.75 and a twelve month high of $180.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.01). PepsiCo had a return on equity of 58.87% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a $1.4225 dividend. This represents a $5.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.40%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.68%.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

