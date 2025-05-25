B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Has $7.31 Million Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,867 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 2,117 shares during the quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $7,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, TFC Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 129.0% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 213 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Trading Down 0.8%

NYSE ORCL opened at $156.04 on Friday. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $114.55 and a 12 month high of $198.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.15, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65.

Oracle Increases Dividend

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $14.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 133.25%. The business’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ORCL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective (down from $190.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Oracle from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 31st. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.42.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 5,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.77, for a total value of $648,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at $7,538,339.30. This trade represents a 7.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,866 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $428,552.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,749,670.92. This represents a 8.28% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,366 shares of company stock worth $4,015,723 in the last quarter. Insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Profile

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

