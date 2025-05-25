B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lowered its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,198 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $7,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Avalon Trust Co boosted its position in Honeywell International by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $211.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $243.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.57.

Honeywell International Trading Down 0.7%

Shares of HON opened at $222.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $207.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $216.24. The company has a market capitalization of $142.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.36 and a 1-year high of $242.77.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $9.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.82% and a return on equity of 35.78%. Honeywell International’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Honeywell International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.95%.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

