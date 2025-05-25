American Trust Buys 7,016 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

American Trust grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 73.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,016 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Lifeworks Advisors LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. United Community Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. United Community Bank now owns 6,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 7,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 7,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $285.04 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $236.42 and a fifty-two week high of $303.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $272.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

