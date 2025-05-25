American Trust Sells 944 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

American Trust trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,728 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 944 shares during the period. American Trust’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $4,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ascent Group LLC raised its position in shares of Home Depot by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 28,831 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $11,215,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $180,000. Aurdan Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $676,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $5,609,000. Finally, Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Performance

Home Depot stock opened at $363.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $359.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $387.19. The company has a market cap of $361.00 billion, a PE ratio of 24.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $323.77 and a twelve month high of $439.37.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by ($0.03). Home Depot had a return on equity of 452.60% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $39.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.63 earnings per share. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be paid a dividend of $2.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a $9.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Home Depot to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $440.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. HSBC raised shares of Home Depot from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $356.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $435.00 to $418.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $405.00 to $425.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $426.77.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

