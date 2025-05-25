Wilkins Miller Wealth Management LLC Takes $421,000 Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Wilkins Miller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $421,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $594,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 24,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,111,000 after buying an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Asset Management Inc. TX bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $17,269,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $381,000. Finally, Sunbeam Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,407,000. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total value of $818,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,840 shares in the company, valued at $4,778,521.60. This represents a 14.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.2%

LLY stock opened at $713.99 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $677.09 and a 12-month high of $972.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $676.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.97, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $789.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $803.19.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.30). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.24% and a net margin of 23.51%. The company had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 48.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $975.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $892.00 to $888.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,029.00 to $1,038.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,011.37.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

See Also

