Heck Capital Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,711,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. 10Elms LLP acquired a new stake in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Fairway Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 0.1%

XOM opened at $103.11 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a fifty-two week low of $97.80 and a fifty-two week high of $126.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $108.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $83.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 52.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $135.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $129.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Bernstein Bank increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Argus raised shares of Exxon Mobil to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.50.

Get Our Latest Report on Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Profile

(Free Report)

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.