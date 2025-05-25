Perennial Advisors LLC Makes New $7.63 Million Investment in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 128,853 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,628,000. Cisco Systems makes up approximately 1.7% of Perennial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Tallon Kerry Patrick bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $603,000. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 6,492 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 49.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,187 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,392,000 after acquiring an additional 24,562 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Cisco Systems by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 38,405 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 60.3% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,219 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 3,093 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. UBS Group upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $63.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.87. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $66.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.05 and a 200-day moving average of $59.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $249.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.89.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $14.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.94%.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the network equipment provider to buy up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jeetendra I. Patel sold 9,961 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total transaction of $637,205.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 257,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,450,653.14. This represents a 3.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 2,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.70, for a total transaction of $125,345.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 191,184 shares in the company, valued at $11,604,868.80. This represents a 1.07% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,431 shares of company stock worth $1,421,356 in the last ninety days. 0.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

