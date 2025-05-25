Heck Capital Advisors LLC Invests $2.26 Million in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 19,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,258,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RTX. 10Elms LLP bought a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management boosted its stake in RTX by 2,944.4% during the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RTX alerts:

Insider Activity

In other RTX news, insider Troy D. Brunk sold 2,872 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.95, for a total value of $361,728.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,272 shares in the company, valued at approximately $664,008.40. The trade was a 35.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ramsaran Maharajh sold 19,431 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.82, for a total transaction of $2,464,239.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,771,880.44. This represents a 39.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 69,946 shares of company stock worth $9,024,856 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of RTX from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of RTX from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of RTX from $153.00 to $148.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.82.

View Our Latest Report on RTX

RTX Trading Down 1.3%

Shares of RTX stock opened at $132.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $129.13 and its 200 day moving average is $124.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $176.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.60. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $99.07 and a 12-month high of $138.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $20.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.80 billion. RTX had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 12.45%. Research analysts expect that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is an increase from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.77%.

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.