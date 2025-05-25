S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Stake Raised by Forum Financial Management LP

Forum Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 19.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,984 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 479 shares during the quarter. Forum Financial Management LP’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Anderson Financial Strategies LLC purchased a new position in S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Human Investing LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC purchased a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 131.0% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 67 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total transaction of $255,215.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,619,016.33. The trade was a 8.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global stock opened at $510.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $156.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $419.49 and a fifty-two week high of $545.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $490.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $503.58.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.01 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be given a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 28th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is 30.16%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on S&P Global from $595.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $618.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $576.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $599.00 to $608.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of S&P Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $592.71.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

