Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 67,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,826 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $16,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VB. Life Planning Partners Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 23,750.1% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,614,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,142,000 after buying an additional 2,603,248 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $529,562,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 24,676.2% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,593,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,587,420 shares during the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6,309.1% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 1,522,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,651,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,954,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $709,834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,357 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $225.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $223.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $218.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.08. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $190.27 and a 1-year high of $263.35.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.