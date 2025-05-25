Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 146,248 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,945 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $24,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 9.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,289,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,256,000 after buying an additional 297,236 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $6,196,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 42,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,215,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VTV stock opened at $169.04 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.27. The stock has a market cap of $268.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $150.43 and a twelve month high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

