Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC Sells 41 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,542 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SYK. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,698,828 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $11,773,213,000 after purchasing an additional 252,188 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,109,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,000,056,000 after purchasing an additional 54,693 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,034,844 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,892,946,000 after purchasing an additional 727,850 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,073,562 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,539,033,000 after purchasing an additional 168,436 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,710,744,000. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on SYK. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Stryker from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Argus set a $450.00 price objective on Stryker in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Stryker from $405.00 to $456.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Stryker from $418.00 to $443.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, BTIG Research set a $403.00 price objective on Stryker and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $427.30.

Stryker Stock Performance

SYK stock opened at $377.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $143.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.93. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $314.93 and a 1 year high of $406.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $368.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $376.10.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 13.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.50 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.41%.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In related news, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total transaction of $75,392,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,417,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,195,208.96. The trade was a 5.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

