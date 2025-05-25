Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC Makes New $926,000 Investment in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $926,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new stake in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Capital & Planning LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Tide Cove Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $2,448,000. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 12,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JNJ. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Leerink Partners cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $164.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Benchmark upgraded Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 6,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.88, for a total value of $1,160,994.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 21,001 shares in the company, valued at $3,483,645.88. This represents a 25.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE:JNJ opened at $153.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.11. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $140.68 and a 1 year high of $169.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.69. The stock has a market cap of $368.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.42.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 18.20% and a return on equity of 34.24%. The company had revenue of $21.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.65 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th. This is an increase from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.84%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

Further Reading

